© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SouthBound

SouthBound Replay: Author S.A. Cosby talks about 'Razorblade Tears'

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week’s episode of SouthBound is a replay of my 2021 interview with author S.A. Cosby.

S.A. Cosby.
Sam Sauter Photography
/
S.A. Cosby.

When we talked two years ago, his novel “Razorblade Tears” was just starting to hit it big. It made a lot of lists of the year’s best books.

He’s now got a new novel, “All the Sinners Bleed,” that got a rave review in the New York Times from none other than Stephen King.

Cosby works the rich and troubled soil of race, history and violence in the South. He knows those dark Southern back roads as well as anybody. And he’s a thoroughly entertaining storyteller, on the air as well as on the page. Enjoy.

Tags
SouthBound Books
Stay Connected
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson