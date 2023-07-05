SouthBound Replay: Author S.A. Cosby talks about 'Razorblade Tears'

This week’s episode of SouthBound is a replay of my 2021 interview with author S.A. Cosby.

Sam Sauter Photography / S.A. Cosby.

When we talked two years ago, his novel “Razorblade Tears” was just starting to hit it big. It made a lot of lists of the year’s best books.

He’s now got a new novel, “All the Sinners Bleed,” that got a rave review in the New York Times from none other than Stephen King.

Cosby works the rich and troubled soil of race, history and violence in the South. He knows those dark Southern back roads as well as anybody. And he’s a thoroughly entertaining storyteller, on the air as well as on the page. Enjoy.

