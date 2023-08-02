© 2023 WFAE
SouthBound

Anne Hull remembers a complicated childhood among the orange trees

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published August 2, 2023
Believe it or not, children, there was a time before Disney World.

There was a time when Central Florida was nothing but a series of muggy small towns connected by orange groves that stretched as far as the eye could see.

That’s the world Anne Hull grew up in. And it’s the world she has written about in her new memoir, “Through the Groves.”

Anne is one of the best feature writers in journalism. She was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for uncovering the shoddy care injured soldiers were getting at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Now she’s turned her reporter’s eye onto her own childhood, growing up in a troubled family and struggling with her sexuality.

But the book is also funny and breezy and so sharply written that by the end, no matter where you are, you’ll be smelling orange blossoms.

Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017.
