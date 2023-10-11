SouthBound replay: Poet Ada Limón searches for 'radical hope'

Today’s episode of SouthBound is a replay of my conversation with poet Ada Limón.

When we talked in 2021, she was already known as one of America’s finest poets. But since then, she has been named United States Poet Laureate, and recently received one of the MacArthur Foundation “genius grants.”

I choose to call this the SouthBound bump.

It did me good to hear Ada’s voice again. I hope it will do you some good, too.

Show notes:

