SouthBound

SouthBound replay: Poet Ada Limón searches for 'radical hope'

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published October 11, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Today’s episode of SouthBound is a replay of my conversation with poet Ada Limón.

When we talked in 2021, she was already known as one of America’s finest poets. But since then, she has been named United States Poet Laureate, and recently received one of the MacArthur Foundation “genius grants.”

I choose to call this the SouthBound bump.

It did me good to hear Ada’s voice again. I hope it will do you some good, too.

Show notes:

SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
