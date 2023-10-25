© 2023 WFAE
SouthBound

Mike Chamberlain studies the majesty and mysteries of the wild turkey

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published October 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
If the sound of a turkey call makes you tingle, this episode is right up your alley.

Mike Chamberlain
Mike Chamberlain

Nobody knows more about wild turkeys than my guest today, Mike Chamberlain. He’s a researcher at the University of Georgia and runs an online resource called the Wild Turkey Lab.

Scientists now can use drones and GPS trackers to learn how turkeys get around. But it turns out there’s still a lot we don’t know about how wild turkeys live.

The one thing we know for sure is, they’re a whole lot different than the Butterballs so many of us eat at Thanksgiving.

And Mike Chamberlain is still trying to solve their mysteries.

Other music in this episode:

Jason Shaw, "Back to the Woods"

 

SouthBound Animals
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
