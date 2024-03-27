It's SouthBound Live, a panel discussion about the future of Charlotte

So this episode of SouthBound is a little different. It’s the recording of a live event we did back on Feb. 22 at WFAE’s Civic and Community Engagement Center in uptown Charlotte. The topic was Charlotte’s future, and our panelists were three people who have a lot of influence on what that future will be.

Photo by Daniel Coston John Searby, Sil Ganzó, host Tommy Tomlinson, and Crystal Hill

Crystal Hill is the superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, one of the 20 largest school systems in America, with more than 140,000 students and 20,000 faculty and staff.

Sil Ganzó is the founder of ourBRIDGE, which offers after-school programs to immigrant and refugee kids. Her group has served thousands of kids from all over the world since 2013.

And John Searby is executive director of both the Catawba Riverkeeper organization and the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Gaston County. The Riverkeeper group is in charge of protecting a river basin that provides drinking water to 2.5 million people and power to nearly 4 million.

If you enjoy this conversation, we’re having another one this Thursday night, March 28. This time around our panelists will be Alyson Craig, who helped craft the city’s 2040 plan; Charis Blackmon of the West Side Land Trust; and Monique Douglas of the Brooklyn Collective. Tickets and more info available at wfae.com/charlotteforward.