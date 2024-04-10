It's our second panel of SouthBound Live, a discussion about the future of Charlotte

This episode continues the conversation about the future of Charlotte that we started in the previous episode of SouthBound.

It’s a live recording of the event I hosted on March 28 at WFAE’s Civic and Community Engagement Center in uptown Charlotte.

This time around we talked about affordable housing, equity, and how to learn from Charlotte’s history. Our three panelists are experts in their fields.

Charis Blackmon is executive director of the West Side Community Land Trust, a nonprofit that buys and renovates homes in gentrifying areas of west Charlotte with the goal of preserving affordable housing.

Alyson Craig is the City of Charlotte’s director of planning, design and development. As part of her job, she led the crafting of what’s known as the city’s 2040 plan, which sets standards for the city’s future growth and development.

And Monique Douglas is executive director of the Brooklyn Collective, a nonprofit for artists and small businesses. It’s named for Charlotte’s old Brooklyn neighborhood, which was almost completely erased in the ‘60s as part of what was then called urban renewal.

We covered lots of ground.



