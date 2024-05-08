Mike Collins interviews Tommy Tomlinson about his new book, "Dogland"

Well, here’s a twist: On this episode of SouthBound, the guest is … me!

The great Mike Collins, the host of WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks,” interviewed me about my new book, “Dogland.”

The book is about the Westminster Dog Show, and the deep bond between dogs and their people.

Mike asks thoughtful questions, and I did my best to give him good answers.

Next episode we’ll be back to our regular format, but for now … here’s our conversation.