SouthBound

Mike Collins interviews Tommy Tomlinson about his new book, "Dogland"

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Well, here’s a twist: On this episode of SouthBound, the guest is … me!

The great Mike Collins, the host of WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks,” interviewed me about my new book, “Dogland.”

The book is about the Westminster Dog Show, and the deep bond between dogs and their people.

Mike asks thoughtful questions, and I did my best to give him good answers.

Next episode we’ll be back to our regular format, but for now … here’s our conversation.

SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
