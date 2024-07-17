SouthBound replay: Ryan McGee's year in 'the circus of baseball'

This is the All-Star break for Major League Baseball, so I thought it might be nice to throw a little baseball here in the SouthBound feed.

ESPN Images

So this week we’re replaying my conversation from last year with ESPN’s Ryan McGee.

Sports fans know him best these days from the radio and TV show “Marty and McGee,” which brings a deep Southern flavor to the airwaves.

But when we talked, McGee had also just come out with a book about his adventures working for minor league baseball’s Asheville Tourists.

Ryan is a born storyteller, and man, does he have some stories. Y’all enjoy.