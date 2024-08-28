Valerie Bauerlein explores the Alex Murdaugh saga in "The Devil At His Elbow"

You know the basics of the Alex Murdaugh story.

A disgraced attorney from small-town South Carolina, convicted of murdering his wife and son, now serving life in prison.

That story has been the subject of countless news stories and TV segments and a couple of documentaries.

But you’ve never heard it the way Valerie Bauerlein tells it.

Valerie covers the South for the Wall Street Journal, and covered the Murdaugh case from nearly its beginning.

She has now written a book about it called “The Devil At His Elbow.” Not only does her book have new details about the case, it opens wider doors into the Murdaugh family history—a tale of power and fraud that goes back 100 years.

Her reporting and writing shows how all that led to a fateful day, on the vast family estate, when Alex Murdaugh decided the only way for him to survive was to kill his wife and son.