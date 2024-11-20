Michael Kruse wants to tell stories that bridge our great divide

When Donald Trump won reelection to the presidency, the first person I wanted to talk to was Michael Kruse.

M. Scott Mahaskey/Politico / Politico Michael Kruse

Michael spent years in and around Trump’s first term writing stories for POLITICO about Trump’s history and psychology. He has also profiled Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

But he spent much of last year reporting and writing a story about one American family, and their political divide, that speaks to the changing way we talk to each other — or don’t talk to each other — in this country.

So we talk about that, and how to approach that great American divide as a journalist — and as a citizen, too.

