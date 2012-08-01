Tea Party-Backed Cruz Gets GOP Nod In Texas

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The Tea Party got a big win yesterday in Texas. Its candidate for a U.S. Senate race won the Republican primary. Ted Cruz is the former state's solicitor general. He defeated the lieutenant governor who was backed by the governor, Rick Perry.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ted Cruz received millions of dollars in backing from national conservative groups. And now he is the Republican nominee and heavy favorite to win this fall, a Canadian-born Texan with Cuban ancestry. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.