When The Convention Goes To Your Head
1 of 6 — Republican National Convention events began in earnest Tuesday, with delegates from all over the country wearing their state pride atop their heads. Texas delegates are easy to recognize.
2 of 6 — Wisconsin delegate Sol Grosskopf shows his cheesy side.
3 of 6 — Judith Couri, a delegate from Waukesha, Wis., before the convention's first big night.
4 of 6 — Pennsylvania delegate Scott Thomas promotes the Romney/Ryan ticket — and Pennsylvania-based Yuengling, the nation's oldest brewery (which also has a plant in Tampa).
5 of 6 — One of many button-heavy hats at the RNC.
6 of 6 — There's no place like ... Tampa, for this Kansas delegate.
For hat aficionados, a political convention can be a thing of beauty — or at least a thing of interest. Here are some of the head wear highlights from Day 1 of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla.
