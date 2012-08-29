© 2020 WFAE
Politics

Love On Stage At The GOP Convention: Staffer Pops Question; She Says Yes

By Mark Memmott
Published August 29, 2012 at 2:11 PM EDT
Bradley Thompson proposes to his girlfriend Laura Bowman on the stage of the Republican National Convention this morning in Tampa.
Awww:

Bradley Thompson, a production manager at the Republican National Convention here in Tampa, took the opportunity this morning to propose to his girlfriend, Laura Bowman. He popped the question right in front of the big on-stage screen — on which were the words "Laura Bowman, will you marry me" and some lovely photos.

From the kiss he got in return, it appears she said yes.

Convention organizers officially offered their congratulations on Twitter. We like the , though:

"Some dude just proposed on the convention stage. Jack Johnson on the PA." ( @Timodc).

The stage was available because the program doesn't get going to day until 7 p.m. ET.

