Reports: Clint Eastwood Will Make Republicans' Day

If CNN's John King is right, Dirty Harry is indeed tonight's "mystery speaker":

"Clint Eastwood is the #gop mystery speaker for Thurs night. #cnnelections"

And NPR's Gerald Tennent, who is in the Tampa Bay Times Forum right now, says he can "confirm the band is working out the theme from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

Watch for Eastwood around the 10 p.m. ET hour tonight, from here in Tampa at the Republican National Convention.

As for the headlines afterward, we're open to suggestions. The NPR team has come up with a few to kick things off:

-- Eastwood: 'Play Mittsy For Me'

-- Obama's Going To Be 'Every Which Way But Reelected,' Eastwood Says

-- 'Unforgiven?' How About 'Unelected?' Eastwood Asks Obama

-- 'Feeling Lucky, America?' Eastwood Asks; 'You Should Be Now That Mitt's In Town'

Update at 3:45 p.m. ET: " USA TODAY confirmed the appearance of the actor-director with a Republican familiar with the convention schedule. The source asked for anonymity because he was not authorized to speak ahead of Eastwood's appearance tonight."

