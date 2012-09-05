Michelle Obama's DNC Speech Met With Rave Reviews

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

First Lady Michelle Obama took a kind of victory lap today at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte after bringing down the house last night with a speech lauding the strengths of her husband. Today, the first lady addressed groups of African-American, Hispanic and LGBT delegates. NPR's David Welna reports.

DAVID WELNA, BYLINE: Michelle Obama's first stop today was a meeting of the African-American caucus, who account for about a quarter of the convention's delegates.

MICHELLE OBAMA: So how about that opening night, huh?

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

OBAMA: Yeah. Yeah. I don't know about you, but the energy, the enthusiasm that we saw last night made it clear that folks are pretty fired up.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

WELNA: And especially fired up over the first lady's speech last night. Four years ago, she was panned as a reluctant campaigner - not anymore. Jackie Ramirez is a delegate from north Las Vegas.

JACKIE RAMIREZ: The first lady was just wonderful. She knows what the community needs and what the community wants.

WELNA: For Arizona delegate Zeke Gebrekidane the speech was about family.

ZEKE GEBREKIDANE: It's just incredible for the African-American family, not only African-American family, but for family across America that are struggling, and she spoke to their heart. She spoke to the heart of the country.

WELNA: But Mrs. Obama's message today was all about taking the fight forward.

OBAMA: Are you fired up?

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Yeah.

OBAMA: Are you ready to go?

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Yeah.

OBAMA: Let me tell you, I am so fired up. Can you tell?

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Yeah.

OBAMA: I am so ready to go because this is about our future. This is about our sons and our daughters. And as I said last night, it's about the world we want to leave for them, long after we're gone. So we're going to have to roll up our sleeves. Roll them up. Get it done. Sixty-two days is nothing. But if we have all of you and everyone you know, we will get this done.

