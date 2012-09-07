In Case You Missed It: Video Of Gabrielle Giffords Leading The Pledge

It was, as Eyder wrote Thursday night, "one of the convention's most emotional moments."

So here, in case you missed it, is a video clip of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords leading her fellow Democrats in the Pledge of Allegiance.

She continues her recovery from a gunshot wound to the head, suffered during a January 2011 attack on a meet-and-greet she was hosting in Tucson. Six people were killed. Another 12 were wounded.

