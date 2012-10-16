Here's Where To Get 'Fact Checks' Tonight

It's that time again.

Time, that is, for the fact checkers to gear up for another debate.

As they did during last week's vice presidential debate and the week before that when the presidential contenders faced off, the news outlets and nonpartisan groups that fact check what's being said are poised. They'll be up and running during tonight's town hall-style debate between President Obama and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, which is set to start at 9 p.m. ET.

Who's doing the truth squadding?

-- Politifact.com, which will be tweeting away during the debate ( @politifact) and rounding up the whoppers afterward on its website.

-- FactCheck.org, which is also and plans to be busily tweeting ( @factcheckdotorg).

-- and The Washington Post.

NPR, which will be streaming and broadcasting starting at 9 p.m. ET, will follow the 90-minute debate with a discussion that includes fact check reports from our correspondents.

Also, NPR social media strategist Andy Carvin is, as always, on Twitter ( @acarvin). He'll be watching the truth squads and following the "debate behind the debate" .

Finally, we'll be live blogging during the debate and will look to flag claims that might bear some scrutiny. Then, we'll come back after the debate with a fresh post that rounds up the highlights — and lowlights? — from all those fact checkers.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.