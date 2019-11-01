The Acrimony In The NC General Assembly This Week Could Be Cut With A Knife

Credit WUNC

The North Carolina General Assembly concluded this week with a decresendo. Legislators adjourned for a two-week recess without overriding a budget veto or finding much in the way of compromise.

Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch and Mitch Kokai of the John Lock Foundation discuss the heightened acrimony, and the court ruling that all but guarantees lawmakers will be returning to another round of redistricting.

And Mitch and Rob share their reflections on the career of former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan who died this week at age 66.

