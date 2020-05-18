© 2020 WFAE
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

NC Legislative Annual Session Resumes After Break

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT
The North Carolina legislature is resuming its annual session two weeks after meeting to approve a $1.6 billion package that distributed COVID-19 funds from Washington.

Lawmakers scheduled floor sessions and a committee meeting as they return starting Monday.

Constituents can come inside the Legislative Building again now that it will reopen to the public. It was closed for safety's sake four weeks ago. The building's capacity will be capped and members, staff and visitors should expect temperature checks when going inside.

It's unclear how long legislators will keep the session going. Senate committees meeting in person this week will examine unemployment benefit delays and a recent audit critical of the Department of Transportation. A House committee set for Wednesday will meet by video only, however.

Fiscal matters surely will be discussed, as government revenues have taken a hit since March due to the economic downturn.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

