© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
2020Election_Black_Square.png
Election
Follow the latest news and information about voting and the 2020 election, including essential information about how to vote during a pandemic and more.

Cooper Signs Bill Addressing Fall Election Under COVID-19

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published June 12, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
vote_here1.jpg
vspace=4 align=right

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on Friday legislation providing money to help run North Carolina elections safely and securely during the COVID-19 pandemic and making it easier to cast mail-in absentee ballots this fall.

The House and Senate gave final legislative approval on Thursday to the bipartisan measure and sent it to Cooper's desk.

The measure is designed to prepare for a spike in demand for absentee ballots from people at higher risk of developing complications from the coronavirus. Voters would need only one witness signature on the envelope holding a completed ballot, not two.

The law also distributes $27 million toward things like equipment and security upgrades as well as personal protective equipment at in-person voting sites.

“Making sure elections are safe and secure is more important than ever during this pandemic, and this funding is crucial to that effort,” Cooper said in a news release. "This legislation makes some other positive changes, but much more work is needed to ensure everyone’s right to vote is protected.”

Cooper signed four other bills, including the 2019 farm bill and funds for emergency communications system upgrades and youth development center renovations.

Tags

PoliticsCoronavirusRoy Cooper2020 Election2020 N.C. Election
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press