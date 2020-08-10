Atrium, Novant To Test Everyone Coming For RNC When They Arrive in Charlotte

The Atrium and Novant health systems said Monday they will be testing and screening people attending and involved with the Republican National Convention that starts in Charlotte in less than two weeks.

In its health plan, the GOP said that all people attending the convention starting Aug. 20 should be tested for the coronavirus before traveling to Charlotte.

When attendees arrive, Novant Health said it will work with Atrium Health to test everyone when they check in to their hotels. After that, Novant will only test people who are symptomatic.

Delegates are expected to nominate President Trump for a second term on Aug. 24.

Delegates are scheduled to stay at the Westin Hotel in uptown, with most of the events taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center.

The GOP said that all people attending the convention will be required to wear masks and stay six feet apart.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services said last week it will allow the convention to exceed the state’s limit on indoor gatherings of 10 people "in the spirit of accommodating the unique interests and needs of the convention."

But the state raised questions about how the mask requirement and social distancing will be enforced.

This story will be updated.

