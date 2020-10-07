© 2020 WFAE
Cooper Adds 2 GOP Members To NC Election Board

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published October 7, 2020 at 4:04 AM EDT
Gov Roy Cooper
GOV. ROY COOPER

North Carolina’s governor has appointed two Republicans to the State Board of Elections to replace predecessors who resigned amid pushback over absentee ballot procedures they had voted to support.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has appointed Carr McLamb, a lawyer who previously worked at two state agencies, and Tommy Tucker, a former legislator, to the panel. Cooper picked the two from a list provided by the state GOP.

Democrats hold a 3-2 majority on the board.

The two previous Republican board members, Ken Raymond and David Black, resigned last month after supporting a unanimous board decision to alter absentee ballot rules as part of a legal settlement to a lawsuit by voting rights advocates.

