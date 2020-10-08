Appointment To NC Elections Board Withdrawn By Governor

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has rescinded a Republican’s appointment to the State Board of Elections, and has now picked another person offered by the GOP for the recent vacancy.

Wednesday’s letter by Cooper’s general counsel to James Carlton “Carr” McLamb Jr. didn’t describe the reason for withdrawing the nomination. Neither did a statement from a spokesperson for the governor.

A statement from McLamb to news outlets suggests the decision followed abuse allegations made against him.

“As a general rule, I do not respond to anonymous attacks, but let me be very clear, I never assaulted anyone or forced anyone into unwanted actions,” McLamb said in the release. “I’m fortunate to have dated smart, successful women, and all of my relationships have helped to make me a better person.”

The withdrawal came the day after Cooper announced he had chosen McLamb and former state Sen. Tommy Tucker to fill the two seats set aside for Republicans. Previous Republican members David Black and Ken Raymond resigned last month after they said they weren’t given full information about a court agreement the board supported over absentee ballot procedures.

In keeping with the law, the state Republican Party offered to Cooper three candidates for each vacancy, and Cooper chose Tucker and McLamb.

Cooper announced Thursday afternoon that he'd picked Stacy "Four" Eggers IV to fill the seat. Eggers is the municipal attorney for the towns of Banner Elk and Beech Mountain as well as the village of Sugar Mountian. He's a former member of the Watauga County Board of Elections and has held roles in the North Carolina Bar Association.

The state party is responsible for vetting candidates, save for an outside ethics review, Cooper spokesperson Ford Porter said in a release: “The work of the board does not need any more distractions and our office has canceled this appointment and will review the (party’s) other nominees.”

McLamb, a former state government agency attorney, said in his statement that while “I value public service," he agreed that the board "does not need additional distractions at this critical time.”

