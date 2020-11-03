Need A Ride To The Polls in Charlotte? Check Out These Offers

From free public transit to various rideshare discounts, there are different ways voters in Charlotte can get to the polls today.

LYFT: Rapper (and Charlotte native) DaBaby is partnering with Lyft and offering free rides to the polls today. DaBaby is also traveling around to different polling locations in the Charlotte area throughout the day.

Voters can also use code 2020VOTE to take 50% off a ride to a polling location or drop box.

UBER: Riders are offered up to 50 percent off rides (up to $7 each way and $14 roundtrip)

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: Public transit, including the CATS, LYNX Blue Line, and STS paratransit riders will not be charging for a ride to the polls. Social distancing is encouraged and each bus will carry a maximum of 20 riders. For more information, voters can plan their route here or with Google Trip Planner.

NACA: The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America will be offering rides to the polls for voters in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Texas. Interested parties can sign up here.