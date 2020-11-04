Mecklenburg Sends 16 Democrats, 1 Republican To NC General Assembly

John Bradford of Cornelius became the only Republican in the Mecklenburg legislative delegation Tuesday night when he won back the House seat he lost two years ago.

Democrat Christy Clark of Huntersville edged past Bradford to take the northern Mecklenburg District 98 seat that year. Bradford won it back with 51.66% of the vote to Clark's 48.34%, according to final but unofficial results.

DeAndrea Salvador for NC DeAndrea Salvador

In the state Senate, Democrat DeAndrea Salvador picked up the District 39 seat held by Republican Rob Bryan, currently the only GOP member of the Mecklenburg delegation.

Salvador defeated Republican Joshua Niday for the seat representing southeast Mecklenburg County. In final but unofficial results, she had 62.16% of the vote to Niday's 37.84%.

Terry Brown for NC House Terry Brown

Salvador joins Mecklenburg Democratic incumbent state senators Jeff Jackson, Mujtaba Mohammed, Joyce Waddell and Natasha Marcus, who were re-elected.

In the House, Democrat Terry Brown defeated Republican Jerry Munden for the District 92 seat vacated by Democrat Chaz Beasley when he ran for lieutenant governor in the primary. Brown logged 72.91% of the vote to Munden's 27.09%, according to the final but unofficial tally.

House Democratic incumbents Mary Belk, Nasif Majeed, John Autry, Carolyn Logan, Becky Carney, Rachel Hunt, Brandon Lofton, Wesley Harris, Carla Cunninghan and Kelly Alexander all won re-election from Mecklenburg County.

