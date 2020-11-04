Follow the latest news and information about voting and the 2020 election, including essential information about how to vote during a pandemic and more.
PHOTOS: Hundreds Walk To The Polls In Graham, Days After Police Pepper-Sprayed Marchers
Several hundred protesters returned Tuesday afternoon to downtown Graham in Alamance County for an Election Day "peaceful push to the polls" march. The demonstrators engaged in a largely "silent" march and were encouraged to stay on sidewalks and not engage with law enforcement.
On Saturday, sheriff's deputies and police used pepper spray on marchers in the same location.
Organizers stress that this event is a SILENT march to the polls. No chants, participants must stay on the sidewalks and they shouldn't engage with local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/NvJWzHSjxa— Naomi Prioleau (@naomiprioleau) November 3, 2020
