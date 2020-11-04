PHOTOS: Hundreds Walk To The Polls In Graham, Days After Police Pepper-Sprayed Marchers

Several hundred protesters returned Tuesday afternoon to downtown Graham in Alamance County for an Election Day "peaceful push to the polls" march. The demonstrators engaged in a largely "silent" march and were encouraged to stay on sidewalks and not engage with law enforcement.

On Saturday, sheriff's deputies and police used pepper spray on marchers in the same location.

Credit Peyton Sickles / For WUNC Protesters focus on event organizers at a march to the polls organized in Graham, N.C,. on Election Day 2020.

Organizers stress that this event is a SILENT march to the polls. No chants, participants must stay on the sidewalks and they shouldn't engage with local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/NvJWzHSjxa — Naomi Prioleau (@naomiprioleau) November 3, 2020

Credit Peyton Sickles / For WUNC Pastor Dwayne Griffin, 50, waits along with other protesters to begin the march towards the square.

Credit Peyton Sickles / For WUNC A protester wearing a hoodie that reads 'I can't breathe' in reference to the killing of Black men at the hands of police listens intently to the woman at the center of the circle.

Credit Peyton Sickles / For WUNC Neighborhood residents watch with interest as protesters walk by in silence, with signs in hand.

Credit Peyton Sickles / For WUNC Protesters stand with Confederate flags in hand as they pose while trampling a Black Lives Matter flag.

Credit Peyton Sickles / For WUNC A protester holds a sign with information on a voter intimidation hotline.



