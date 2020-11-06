© 2020 WFAE
NC First Lady Apologizes For Comment On Trump Supporters

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 6, 2020 at 10:38 AM EST
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, joined by his wife Kristin, speaks after being declared winner over Republican Dan Forest in the governor's race in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
North Carolina’s first lady has apologized after a screenshot of her saying she "flipped off" supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally in the state was circulated on social media.

According to a screenshot of the comment that was also posted on a conservative website this week, Kristin Cooper made the comment while responding to a Facebook post from another user about the Sunday event in Raleigh.

Nearly 60 people had attended the rally, which had a goal of encouraging Christians to vote,  WRAL-TV reported. Michelle Morrow, an organizer for the event, told the news outlet that attendees were carrying a “Trump flag”, a “Black the Blue” flag as well as American flags.

"There was a pitiful family group waving those flags by the Capitol today. I flipped them off and told them to go home," the screenshot shows Cooper as saying. "Was flipping off a brainwashed kid my finest hour? Probably not, but I can live with it."

Cooper, who is married to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, apologized Thursday in an emailed statement from her spokesperson to  The News & Observer.

"My personal Facebook comments and actions leading to it were inappropriate, and I am so sorry," Cooper said. "I apologize to anyone I may have hurt, and I ask for forgiveness."
