Politics

CMPD Officers Will Help With Inauguration Security In Washington

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published January 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST
CMPD HQ
WFAE

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be sending officers to Washington, D.C., to help with security for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

CMPD declined to discuss specific staffing numbers or details related to security but said there will be no service interruptions back home.

At a press conference last week, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said in light of the violence at the U.S. Capitol, police leadership met to discuss the department's readiness should a similar situation arise in Charlotte. Jennings said there was no indication at the time that Charlotte would experience a similar incident but that the department was staying prepared.

According to The Associated Press, the FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration.

