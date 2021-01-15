© 2021 WFAE
Politics

House To Start Levying Fines For Members Who Avoid Metal Detectors

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published January 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST
Virginia Foxx
foxx.house.gov
Rep. Virginia Foxx speaks in December 2020 at an event at Congress.

When Congress returns next week, lawmakers will face a $5,000 fine for bypassing newly installed metal detectors to enter the House chamber.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the fine for the second offense will be $10,000, with the fines deducted from lawmakers’ salaries, according to multiple media outlets.

The fines come after several members of Congress reportedly bypassed the detectors, which were installed after last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists.

A reporter for the Huffington Post earlier this week said he recorded a dozen lawmakers bypassing security, including Republican North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx. The reporter said Foxx continued walking through the detector after setting it off.

Foxx denied doing so. On Twitter this week, Foxx called the report “false” and said reporting on that quote “is not journalism, it’s sensationalism.”

Foxx’s office wouldn’t respond to WFAE’s request for comment.

The Huffington Post also said that South Carolina GOP Rep. Ralph Norman walked around the metal detector, among a handful of other representatives.

Some Republicans have criticized the new metal detectors as unnecessary and an intrusion.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
