Politics
Full Coverage: Trump Impeachment
Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. In 2021, he was impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In 2020, he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to a phone call made to the president of Ukraine.

'Much Ado About Nothing': House Managers Strike Claim About GOP Senator From Record

By Alana Wise
Published February 11, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks during Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.
As Wednesday's proceedings came to a close, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah grew upset at Democrats' use of quotes Lee said were wrongly attributed to him.

Impeachment manager David Cicilline said former President Trump had called Lee during the Jan. 6 insurrection, meaning to reach Sen. Tommy Tuberville. Managers said they based their comments on press reports. Cicilline didn't say what his source was but some media outlets, including CNN, reported that Trump asked Tuberville to make additional objections to the certification process on the call.

Lee appeared visibly upset when moving to have the quotes about him withdrawn.

"Statements were attributed to me repeatedly, as to which I have personal knowledge because I am the source. They are not true. I never made those statements, I ask that they be stricken," Lee said of the remarks.

The matter was resolved fairly quickly, with House Rep. Jamie Raskin saying he would withdraw the remarks.

"This is much ado about nothing because it's not critical in any way to our case," Raskin said.

Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.