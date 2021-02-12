© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
50621441597_b2ffa8d51c_c.jpg
Full Coverage: Trump Impeachment
Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. In 2021, he was impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In 2020, he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to a phone call made to the president of Ukraine.

Trump Lawyer: His Call To Georgia Officials To 'Find' Votes Was Taken Out Of Context

By Alana Wise
Published February 12, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST
An attorney for former President Donald Trump on Friday sought to justify the Republican's previous attempts to overturn Georgia's election results.
An attorney for former President Donald Trump on Friday sought to justify the Republican's previous attempts to overturn Georgia's election results.

Donald Trump's legal team on Friday sought to justify the propriety of a phone call he made to Georgia election officials, days after it was reported that a criminal probe had been launched into the then-president's actions in the state.

Early last month, Trump called the Georgia secretary of state, pressuring him to "find" enough ballots to push Trump to victory there. Trump lost the state narrowly.

Democratic impeachment managers have pointed to the Georgia phone call and Trump's broader efforts to overturn the election as part the circumstances that led to the insurrection at the Jan. 6 Capitol.

But Trump attorney Bruce Castor disputed the central claim about the call.

"House managers told you that the president demanded that the Georgia secretary of state 'find' just over 11,000 votes," Castor said. "The word 'find,' like so many others the House managers highlighted, is taken completely out of context.

"It is clear that President Trump's comments and the use of the word 'find' were solely related with the inexplicable, dramatic drop in Georgia's ballot rejection rates," Castor said, before launching into an argument on the interpretation of the word "find."

Trump has faced stinging criticism for his attempts to undermine Georgia's election results — a state he had counted on to secure a second term in the White House. Particularly, Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state's results, and when rebuffed, launched a vicious online campaign against the state's election officials, accusing them, without evidence, of ignoring voter fraud.

The Fulton County district attorney's office earlier this week launched an investigation into Trump's conduct in attempting to overturn Georgia's election results.

The investigation will look into several potential violations of state law, including "the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election's administration."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.