Politics

SC Senate Passes Another Bill To Ticket Slow Left Lane Drivers

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published March 28, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT
36922724826_df7404fa19_k.jpg
Chris Yarzab
/
Flickr
There are now two bills in the South Carolina General Assembly aiming to fine drivers who go too slowly in the left lane of large highways.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill to fine people who don't get over from the left lane of a three-lane highway when overtaken by traffic.

The version passed Thursday by the Senate fines drivers $25 but does not add any points to their license when they clog the left lane.

The House passed its own version of the bill, which included a $200 fine. The House can either accept the Senate version, or the two chambers will have to work out a compromise.

The Senate voted unanimously for the bill, saying the far left lane should only be used for passing. The House version also passed unanimously.

Similar proposals have been frequently debated in recent years at the General Assembly, but have not passed.

Tags

PoliticsSC Politics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press