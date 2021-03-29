© 2021 WFAE
Politics

Tillis To Have Surgery For Prostate Cancer

WFAE | By WFAE
Published March 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT
Senator Thom Tillis
WFAE/UNC-TV
/
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R.-N.C.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week.

The North Carolina Republican announced his diagnosis Monday, saying it was detected early. Tillis says his prognosis is good, and that a PSA test from his annual physical exam led to doctors finding cancer.

"I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are," Tillis said in a statement. "I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer."

Tillis, a former North Carolina House speaker and one-time member of the Cornelius Board of Commissioners, was elected to the Senate in 2014. He won reelection last year, beating Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

Tillis said his surgery will be in North Carolina.

