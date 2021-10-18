Mecklenburg County commission districts will be redrawn — here's how to weigh in

Mecklenburg County commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on drawing new district maps based on new population data from the 2020 census.

Commissioners are considering three possible maps for the six district seats. Two of the proposed maps make small changes to the existing boundaries. The third map, however, would shuffle districts 4, 5 and 6. Those changes could make it easier for a Republican to be elected.

There are currently no Republicans on the nine-member Board of Commissioners, which has six district representatives and three at-large members. The commission’s last three Republican members — Bill James, Matthew Ridenhour and Jim Puckett — lost their seats in 2018.

District 6 now stretches from Mint Hill to heavily Democratic Steele Creek. It could be consolidated into a south Mecklenburg district that is centered around Ballantyne.

District 4 today goes from uptown to east Charlotte and is overwhelmingly Democratic. That district could shift to include Matthews and Mint Hill, towns that are more white and conservative.

While districts 4 and 6 could become slightly more conservative, District 5 would shift to the north, making it harder for a Republican to win.

Tuesday’s public hearing starts at 6:30 p.m.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on their final map Nov. 3.

Residents who want to speak at the hearing are required to sign up. They can go to http://mecknc.seamlessdocs.com/f/clerk or call 980-314-2912 before 3 p.m. Tuesday. People can submit written comments for the public hearing by emailing clerk@mecknc.gov.