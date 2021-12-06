© 2021 WFAE
The 2022 midterm elections will be the first of the Biden era. They will also be the first since the 2020 census, which means likely changes to congressional districts. There will be at least two open U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, with the seats held by Richard Burr in North Carolina and Tim Scott in South Carolina up for grabs. Both Burr and Scott are Republicans. Burr is not seeking reelection, and jockeying for his seat began as early as January 2021.

NC candidates can now officially file to run for office in 2022

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published December 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST

Candidate filing for 2022 elections in North Carolina — including those for Congress, the General Assembly, judgeships and local offices — is starting as scheduled.

The State Board of Elections and election offices in all 100 counties begin accepting candidate documents and filing fees at noon Monday. Filing ends at midday Dec. 17.

Judges last week rejected requests in redistricting lawsuits to delay the primary date and thus candidate filing.

Candidates to run in the March 8 primary for the U.S. Senate and House and for judicial offices file with the state board. The board is accepting paperwork at the State Fairgrounds in west Raleigh due to pandemic and space constraints at its downtown office.

There are also March primaries for legislative seats and county offices. Candidates for scores of municipal offices on local ballots in the spring due to delays in census figures can also file in their home county.

