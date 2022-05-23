Russia bans Alma Adams and other NC members of Congress from entering the country

Several North Carolina politicians are on a list of Americans who have been permanently banned from entering Russia.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte and Republican Reps. Dan Bishop, Patrick McHenry, Ted Budd and Richard Hudson are barred from entering the country, as well as Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

The Russian Foreign Ministry posted the largely symbolic list Sunday in response to the United States’ continued support for Ukraine.

In all, there are 963 names on the list, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to The Washington Post. Former President Donald Trump is not on the list.