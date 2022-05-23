© 2022 WFAE
Politics

Russia bans Alma Adams and other NC members of Congress from entering the country

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published May 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT
almla adams 2019 facebook (1).jpeg
Congresswoman Alma Adams
/
Facebook
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D.-N.C., is seen in a 2019 photo posted by her office to Facebook.

Several North Carolina politicians are on a list of Americans who have been permanently banned from entering Russia.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte and Republican Reps. Dan Bishop, Patrick McHenry, Ted Budd and Richard Hudson are barred from entering the country, as well as Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

The Russian Foreign Ministry posted the largely symbolic list Sunday in response to the United States’ continued support for Ukraine.

In all, there are 963 names on the list, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to The Washington Post. Former President Donald Trump is not on the list.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison