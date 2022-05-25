Sen. Thom Tillis warns against curbing gun rights in wake of Texas school shooting

North Carolina U.S Sen. Thom Tillis says the country must search for better ways to anticipate and prevent future mass shootings that do not infringe on Second Amendment rights.

The Republican senator tells CNN he wants the country to avoid having a "reflexive reaction" to the massacre inside an elementary school classroom in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed.

"It's horrible. And you know what we need to avoid is the reflexive reaction we have to say this could all be solved by not having guns in anyone's hands. We can always talk about reasonable measures, but we also have to talk about better situational awareness. I'm almost certain that in the coming days or weeks, we're going to find out that there were signs that this person was at risk," Tillis told CNN.

When asked if there was a component of guns that could be part of the solution for mass shootings, Tillis said, "no," the network reported.

"What people immediately want to jump to are red flag laws," Tillis said. "Virtually every one that I've seen has been one that sweep up law-abiding gun owners into what I consider to be an overreach. So the question is can we actually get to policy that could make a difference, but not deny people their Second Amendment rights and give them due process? That's what we talk about every time something like this comes up and that hopefully will be the discussion if we have one versus what could potentially be the plot of people going into their political corners, which I've seen every time something tragic like this has happened in the seven and a half years I've been here."

Tillis was quoted earlier Wednesday by The New York Times dismissing gun control as a standalone solution to the problem of mass shootings, saying lawmakers should instead focus on ways to anticipate and preempt future attacks.

Tillis did not respond to requests for comment from WFAE. North Carolina's senior U.S. senator, Rep. Richard Burr, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Both Tillis and Burr are among the senate's top beneficiaries of spending by the National Rifle Association, according to the nonprofit government transparency group Open Secrets. The group finds the NRA has spent nearly $7 million dollars in direct and indirect support for Burr, and more than $5.6 million in support for Tillis.