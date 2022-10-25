Charlotte City Council disbands current equity committee, with new focus on addressing inequities

On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a new framework for its equity in government plan. With this framework in place, the council will disband its Environment, Engagement and Equity committee. The new framework will have the council draw focus to racial and other inequities when voting on new policies.

Former vice chair of the committee and current District 4 representative Renee Johnson, thinks the new initiative can help eliminate some problems.

“One of the words I use a lot is intentional,” Johnson said. “This policy allows us to be intentional in looking at all of our policies through an equitable lens. One of the things I would like to see eliminated is the term unintended consequences.

“Because so many times things are predictable. Looking at things through an equitable lens allows us to reduce those unintended consequences. Because there are things we see in our work that are foreseeable if we take a look back from an inclusive and equitable lens.”

Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston said this change will be crucial in the council's future decision making.

“This is going to take more work between us as council members with our staff to inform them about how we look at and make our decisions,” Winston said. “As well as them coming back to us to present data about how we might measure equity in our various decisions.”

Braxton says the new policy will create a challenge to the council making decisions like bus procurements, zoning, policy decisions and the consent agenda.

While the majority of the council were in favor of the new framework, two were not in favor. Both Republican council members Tariq Bokahri and Ed Driggs voted against the new framework.

You can see the full meeting here: