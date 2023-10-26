Mark Walker will run for Congress, dropping NC Governor bid

Former North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker said Wednesday that he’s dropping out of the governor’s race and will instead run for Congress, in a new GOP-friendly seat from Greensboro to Cabarrus County.

Before being redistricted out of North Carolina’s 6th congressional district, I had the privilege of representing the people of central North Carolina. With the new congressional maps, we’ve been overwhelmed with the support from North Carolina to DC. Here’s my statement on the… pic.twitter.com/LpjkQtwKGA — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) October 25, 2023

Walker’s decision to leave the governor’s race is a boost for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is considered the leading Republican in the race.

Walker said there was no clear path for him to win the Republican nomination.

He said he needed a one-on-one matchup against Robinson to win and was hesitant to run an intensely negative campaign before the March primary.

"The other factor there for us to really make the case it would have had to lead us to a place of mudslinging and I’ve just never run that kind of race."

Four other Republicans are still challenging Robinson, including State Treasurer Dale Folwell. former state Sen. Andy Wells and retired health care executive Jesse Thomas.

Salisbury trial attorney Bill Graham is the most recent Republican to enter the race and has pledged to spend millions of dollars of his own money to win.

Walker said he’s not making an endorsement yet.