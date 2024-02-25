© 2024 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Charlotte City Council member Lynn Wheeler dies of cancer at 80

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published February 25, 2024 at 11:52 AM EST
Lynn Wheeler served on Charlotte City Council for 14 years from 1989-2003. She and Mayor Pat McCrory (left) led an effort to build a new arena in uptown.
Lynn Wheeler Facebook
Lynn Wheeler served on Charlotte City Council for 14 years from 1989-2003. She and Mayor Pat McCrory (left) led an effort to build a new arena in uptown.

Former Charlotte City Council member Lynn Wheeler — still one of the best-known names in local politics 20 years after leaving office — died Saturday at age 80 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Wheeler, a Republican, was first elected to council in 1989. She served for 14 years.

Wheeler's near decade-and-a-half of service covered a time when the city was evenly divided politically, and she represented a pro-business, pro-growth agenda. She was named by her colleagues as mayor pro tem.

During her time in office, she served with Republican Pat McCrory.

The most pivotal moment of her council service came in 2001. Charlotte voters rejected a plan to spend more than $300 million to build an uptown arena, as well as arts and cultural projects.

But the City Council, led in part by Wheeler, moved forward with building the city-funded Spectrum Center anyway. It opened in 2005.

The blowback from the arena decision cost Wheeler to lose her reelection bid in 2003.

The decision to build the arena, however, helped the city land a new NBA team after the original Hornets left for New Orleans, and it allowed the city to host the 2012 Democratic National Convention (and be selected for the COVID-curtailed 2020 Republican National Convention).

Wheeler later served as a political commentator at WBTV.

Former Mecklenburg Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour said Wheeler had been diagnosed with cancer on Thursday. She died two days later.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Obituaries City Council
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison