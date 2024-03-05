© 2024 WFAE
Listen now: North Carolina Primary Election Special

By Jeff Tiberii and Erin Keever | WUNC
Published March 5, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST
WUNC

Airing Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. on WFAE 90.7.

The North Carolina Super Tuesday Primary is upon us. The March 5 election will have significant influence on the composition of the next Congress, legislature, and boards of education across North Carolina.

NPR member stations in Asheville, Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem are partnering for a statewide special featuring political experts and reporters from around the state.

Join WUNC and "Due South" co-host Jeff Tiberii for an hour-long special to contextualize the candidates, issues and importance of the primary.

Featuring:

Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs, Western Carolina University

Deondra Rose, associate professor of public policy, Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE in Charlotte

Amy Diaz, education reporter, WFDD in Winston-Salem

Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville

Ben Schachtman, news director, WHQR in Wilmington
Politics NC PoliticsPolitics2024 Election
Jeff Tiberii and Erin Keever | WUNC
