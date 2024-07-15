Trump picks Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance to be running mate
This story came from NPR's live coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI.
Former President Donald Trump announced Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, via his social media platform Truth Social.
“As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he posted. “Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!”
Here's what we're following:
- Artists, including Amber Rose and Chris Janson, are also on the schedule for tonight.
- A march on the RNC outside the convention center is in progress.
- Trump said he changed his Thursday night speech to focus more on unity and less on President Biden as he processes Saturday's apparent near-miss.
- In Miami, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the classified documents case against Trump over the way special counsel Jack Smith was appointed. An appeal of her order is unlikely before the November election.
