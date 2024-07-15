Trump picks Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance to be running mate

This story came from NPR's live coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI.

Former President Donald Trump announced Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, via his social media platform Truth Social.

“As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he posted. “Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!”

