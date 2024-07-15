© 2024 WFAE

Trump picks Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance to be running mate

WFAE | By NPR Staff
Published July 15, 2024 at 3:30 PM EDT
Donald Trump is seen in February, 2020.
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr
This story came from NPR's live coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI.

Former President Donald Trump announced Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, via his social media platform Truth Social.

“As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he posted. “Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!”

Here's what we're following:

NPR's live updates from the 2024 Republican National Convention are a collaboration between NPR and WUWM, with help from Wisconsin Public Radio and the entire NPR Network. Follow the updates here.

