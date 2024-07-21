Donald Trump to hold Charlotte rally in wake of Biden's 2024 withdrawal

Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally in Charlotte at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Trump was last in the area on Memorial Day weekend for NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600.

The Charlotte rally will be Trump's first since Sunday's announcement that President Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Police haven't discussed specific security plans, but traffic is likely to be disrupted along major thoroughfares between the airport and Bojangles Coliseum. With Trump's arrival coinciding with rush hour, traffic woes could be pronounced.

Polling averages show Trump with a comfortable lead in North Carolina, up about 6 points over Biden and Harris. It's unclear how that could change with Biden's exit from the race.

Harris — who Biden endorsed to become the Democratic nominee — has campaigned seven times in North Carolina this year, including twice over the previous two weeks with Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper is reported to be on a shortlist of possible vice presidential picks for a Harris ticket.