NEWS BRIEFS

Federal judge blocks part of NC abortion law

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 29, 2024 at 8:36 AM EDT

A federal judge ruled Friday that a provision in North Carolina's abortion laws requiring doctors to document the location of a pregnancy before prescribing abortion pills should be blocked permanently, saying it was too vague to be enforced reasonably.

WRAL reports implementation of that requirement was already halted last year by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles until a lawsuit challenging portions of the abortion law enacted by the Republican-dominated General Assembly in 2023 was argued further. Eagles now says a permanent injunction would be issued at some point.

On Friday, Eagles restored enforcement of another provision that she had previously blocked requiring abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy to be performed in hospitals.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
