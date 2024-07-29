Federal judge blocks part of NC abortion law

A federal judge ruled Friday that a provision in North Carolina's abortion laws requiring doctors to document the location of a pregnancy before prescribing abortion pills should be blocked permanently, saying it was too vague to be enforced reasonably.

WRAL reports implementation of that requirement was already halted last year by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles until a lawsuit challenging portions of the abortion law enacted by the Republican-dominated General Assembly in 2023 was argued further. Eagles now says a permanent injunction would be issued at some point.

On Friday, Eagles restored enforcement of another provision that she had previously blocked requiring abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy to be performed in hospitals.