NC Board of Elections votes to keep three rules in place about voter ID, absentee ballots

The North Carolina Board of Elections voted Monday to keep three rules about voter ID and absentee by mail ballots, over objections from the state’s Republican party.

The North Carolina GOP had asked the state board to change a rule that allows local election officials to consider “any explanation or documentation” from someone whose name on their photo ID doesn’t match their voter registration. The state party said that is too broad, and elections officials should consider narrower criteria. But the state board of elections, which includes three Democrats and two Republicans, voted unanimously to keep the rule as is. Board member

Siobhan O’Duffy Millen said stricter rules could make it easier to disenfranchise voters.

"I would be gravely concerned, particularly about women who change from their maiden name to a married name but haven't gotten to the DMV to change it," she said. "I'd be gravely concerned if we were to revert back to a time where that had to match exactly."

The board also voted to continue allowing mail ballots without further investigation if the internal ballot envelope isn’t properly sealed, but the external, main envelope is, and if voters from the same household accidentally switch their ballots and return envelopes with each other. The two GOP members voted against that last item.