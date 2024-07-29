Report: NC Gov. Cooper is out of the veepstakes

The New York Times reported Monday evening that Gov. Roy Cooper has withdrawn from the vetting process to become Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate for the White House.

The paper cited two people familiar with the matter, and said it was not immediately clear why Cooper had pulled out of the process.

He was reportedly one of the half-dozen or so people Harris was seriously considering, along with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

According to Cooper's official schedule, he plans on Tuesday to visit the Green Swamp Preserve with EPA Administrator Michael Regan to talk about federal grants for preserving land in North Carolina.