Vance postpones NC campaign rally ahead of storm

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance has called off a Thursday set of events in North Carolina, joining Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in steering clear of Tropical Storm Debby.

Harris and Walz had been scheduled to hold a rally in Raleigh as part of a blitz through key battleground states. Vance, who is shadowing the pair, had been scheduled to speak in Raleigh and Oakboro, east of Charlotte.

The campaigns have said they will reschedule the events; new dates haven't been announced.