Cornelius commissioners vote to support new transit sales tax

Cornelius town commissioners voted unanimously Monday night for a resolution in support of a proposed one-cent sales tax that would fund transportation and transit throughout Mecklenburg County. But while big transit projects like the long-delayed Red Line commuter rail and the Silver Line have gotten the most attention, Cornelius town manager Andrew Grant praised the fact that the plan would spend roughly half the new tax money on roads.

"No, there's not enough hyperbole to cover. It's a game-changer for road funding. I've never seen anything like this in my career," he said.

Grant estimated the new tax would bring the northern towns $100 million in new road funding over its first five years. If state legislators approve, the one-cent sales tax could go before Mecklenburg County voters in November 2025.

Matthews is the only municipality whose leaders oppose the proposal, because it would eliminate the Silver Line light rail’s eastern line and replace it instead with bus rapid transit to cut costs.