RFK Jr. must stay on the ballot in NC, elections board rules

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously Thursday to deny a request from the We The People Party to withdraw Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from North Carolina’s presidential ballot. This comes just a week after Kennedy suspended his campaign — and endorsed former president Donald Trump. During the emergency meeting, Democratic Board Member Jeff Carmon said the turnaround time and cost would be too much for counties across the state.

"I move, that Mr. Kennedy remained on the ballot. Given the fact that we have a short deadline to turn these around the amount of ballots that's been printed, the cost that it would local counties would incur to reprint the ballots. With all those things in mind, I move that he remain on the ballot," he said.

Several counties across the state have already begun printing ballots and residents can begin mail-in voting on Sept. 6