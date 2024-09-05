© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

I-85 closed in Charlotte on Friday for Trump visit

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 5, 2024 at 2:38 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning drivers that Interstate 85 will be closed in west and north Charlotte on Friday, Sept. 6 for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's planned visit.

Trump is planning to address the national board of the Fraternal Order of Police at around 4 pm in University City, at the Hilton, where the group is meeting.

