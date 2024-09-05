I-85 closed in Charlotte on Friday for Trump visit
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning drivers that Interstate 85 will be closed in west and north Charlotte on Friday, Sept. 6 for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's planned visit.
Trump is planning to address the national board of the Fraternal Order of Police at around 4 pm in University City, at the Hilton, where the group is meeting.
🚨 Traffic Alert: Highway Closure with Heavy Traffic Impacts🚨— CMPD News (@CMPD) September 5, 2024
Please be aware that I-85 will be closed around Charlotte Douglas International Airport and in North Charlotte tomorrow, September 6, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to accommodate the visit of former President Trump for… pic.twitter.com/0QJRGYbzgB